

CTV Atlantic





A 53-year-old man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a 59-year-old man was assaulted in Dartmouth, N.S. Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an address on Gaston Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Police found a man with life-threatening injuries, and say evidence at the scene indicated he had been assaulted.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police also say a sum of money was taken from the victim following the assault.

Officers responded to another residence on Gaston Road Tuesday evening and arrested a man without incident.

He was taken to police headquarters for questioning and remanded into custody.

Kenneth Wayne Hodder has been charged with attempted murder and robbery. Hodder is due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the victim and suspect are known to each other.