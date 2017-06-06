

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old Cole Harbour man is facing a slew of charges, including confinement and sexual assault, after a woman made a plea for help in a note.

The RCMP say a man was sitting in his vehicle outside a store in Middle Musquodoboit around 5:40 p.m. Saturday when a Mazda pulled into the parking lot.

Police say a man got out of the passenger side of the Mazda and entered the store. A woman then exited the driver’s seat of the Mazda and passed a note to the man sitting in the parked vehicle.

The man told police that the woman seemed upset and gestured for him to call, then got back into her vehicle. The male passenger left the store, got into the Mazda, and they drove away.

The man read the note, which said “please call police” and included an address on Elderbank Back Road, and then called 911.

Police responded to the address and found a man and woman inside. Police say the man was found to be in breach of previous court-ordered conditions and he was arrested at the scene.

Kevin Joseph MacDonald is facing charges sexual assault, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats against a person, property theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, overcome resistance by choking, as well as two counts of breach of probation, and seven counts of breach of a recognizance.

MacDonald appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 26.

Police are also looking for a driver who may have witnessed the woman being assaulted in the vehicle. Police allege MacDonald struck the woman in the face as they were driving back to the Elderbank Back Road address after leaving the store. Police say the woman noticed an oncoming car and that its brake lights came on abruptly after passing her vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a man and woman in a red Mazda in the Middle Musquodoboit area around 6 p.m. on June 3 to contact them.