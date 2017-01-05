

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A New Brunswick man faces charges of theft and fraud from his former employer -- the New Brunswick Police Association.

RCMP say 38-year-old Michael Craig Cook, of Hanwell, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2012 and February 2015 while Cook served as treasurer of the association.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Fredericton on Feb. 1.