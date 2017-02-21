

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer is facing additional charges after he allegedly breached his release conditions.

Halifax Regional Police say a patrol officer attended an apartment building in Bedford at 11 p.m. Friday to conduct a compliance check on Christopher Calvin Garnier.

Police say the officer made several attempts to contact Garnier but those attempts were unsuccessful. Police then contacted Cape Breton Regional Police to request a compliance check at a Millville home, where Garnier is also allowed to reside.

Police say a Cape Breton Regional Police officer made several attempts to contact Garnier early Saturday morning, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Later that morning, police officers returned to the apartment in Bedford but say they were still unable to contact Garnier.

Garnier was arrested without incident at the Millville home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He was then taken back to Halifax, where he was held in custody.

Garnier has been charged with three counts of breaching a recognizance. He made a brief appearance in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to answer to the charges.

Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell. The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.

The 36-year-old woman was originally from Stellarton but had served as a Truro police constable for six years before she died.

Police say she was off-duty at the time of her death.

Garnier was released on bail in December but was ordered to abide by a number of conditions.

The Crown wants his bail revoked, but Garnier’s lawyer says he plans to fight the new charges laid against his client.

"I can tell you this, we're really going to fight this all the way and we're going to do whatever we have to do to try to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible for Chris's benefit," said defence lawyer Ron Pizzo.

Meanwhile, Garnier’s father says his son has been subject to 91 police checks since he was released on bail two months ago.

“Talk soon buddy. Love you. It will all be OK,” Vince Garnier shouted to his son as he was taken from the courtroom.

The case is due in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the Crown attempts to revoke Garnier’s bail.

Garnier's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, 2017.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kayla Hounsell and The Canadian Press