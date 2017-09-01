

A man is facing manslaughter charges following a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash in Sydney early Thursday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Argyle Street. Officers arrived to find a man that was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 37-year-old James Bernard Bonar.

On Friday, Larry Daniel Stevens, 34, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the suspicious incident.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday to face the charge.