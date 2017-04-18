

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder and grief counsellors are at a Cape Breton school after a 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a 911 call at the home on Obrien Street in Gardiner Mines around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the body of a woman inside the home and arrested a man at the scene.

Police say Richard Wayne MacNeil of Gardiner Mines will appear Wednesday in Sydney provincial court to face a charge of first-degree murder in the woman’s death.

Investigators believe MacNeil and the woman were known to each other.

Sources say a couple lived in the Gardiner Mines home and that the woman worked with the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

Students at Tompkins Memorial Elementary in Reserve Mines were kept inside the school for a short time on Tuesday. One neighbour says the woman was seen at the school early Tuesday morning.

The school board confirmed Wednesday that grief counsellors are at Tompkins Memorial Elementary to talk to students and staff.

The major crime and forensic identification units are assisting police with the investigation.