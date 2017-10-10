

The Canadian Press





SYDNEY, N.S. - A 28-year-old Cape Breton man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia businessman is due in court today.

Aaron Shaun Young of New Waterford is charged with killing 54-year-old Jim Matthews in Sydney.

He is also facing a charge of robbery with violence.

Matthews, who co-founded a financial planning business in Halifax, was found dead in his Sydney apartment on Aug. 29.

Matthews split his time between Halifax and Cape Breton, and was part owner of the market building where his body was discovered.

The coal miner's son co-owned Matthews McDonough Financial Planning Incorporated.

Originally from Sydney Mines, Matthews had a passion for revitalizing Sydney's downtown core and owned several office buildings in the city.