

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in New Minas, N.S.

The RCMP responded to Lockhart Drive around 9:25 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a man had been found dead outside a home on the street.

Police found a body at the scene and arrested a man in connection with the death.

Police confirmed Monday that Nikolas Derrick Salsman has been charged with second-degree murder.

The New Minas, N.S. man appeared in Kentville provincial court Monday morning and was remanded into custody. He is due back in court on Oct. 18.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police say he was a 34-year-old New Minas, N.S. man.

Police also say the victim and accused were known to one another.

Investigators remained at the scene on Lockhart Drive all day Sunday and a forensic team worked throughout the night to gather evidence.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.