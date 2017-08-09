

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating two collisions - including one that claimed the life of a truck driver - which tied up traffic on a busy Halifax highway Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Highway 102 between Lacewood Drive and Kearney Lake Road around 7:12 a.m. Police say a tractor-trailer had been travelling outbound when it left the highway and entered the ditch.

The 57-year-old driver was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Two hours later, police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a Halifax Regional Police motorcycle just before the Lacewood Drive exit on the same highway.

Police say a pickup truck struck the motorcycle, which had been assigned to an officer providing traffic control at the scene. Police say the officer jumped into the median to avoid the moving truck, narrowly escaping injury.

The male driver of the truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 102 outbound was closed from Dunbrack Street to Larry Uteck Boulevard for a number of hours Wednesday morning. It has since reopened.

Police say both incidents are under investigation.