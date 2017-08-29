

CTV Atlantic





A 61-year-old man has died after his ATV collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the collision happened on Nicholas Denys Road in Nicholas Denys, N.B., located roughly 30 kilometres west of Bathurst, around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the ATV died at the scene. His name has not been released but police say he was from Nicholas Denys.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Police say speed and failing to stop at a stop sign are believed to be factors in the fatal collision.

The incident remains under investigation.