A 57-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Bouctouche, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene on rue Desroches shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man pulled his truck over in the eastbound lane to check on a tractor-trailer with which he was travelling. They say he was then struck by an oncoming westbound vehicle.

The Bouctouche, N.B. man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.



