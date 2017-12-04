Featured
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Bouctouche
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 10:31AM AST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 10:33AM AST
A 57-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Bouctouche, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the scene on rue Desroches shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the man pulled his truck over in the eastbound lane to check on a tractor-trailer with which he was travelling. They say he was then struck by an oncoming westbound vehicle.
The Bouctouche, N.B. man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.