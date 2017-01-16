

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on a New Brunswick highway.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 124 in Hatfield Point, N.B. around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the Hatfield Point man had been walking along the highway when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The collision remains under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.