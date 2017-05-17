

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the Halifax area Wednesday morning.

Police say the motorcycle and truck were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 42-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, N.S. His name has not been released.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Rocky Lake Drive was closed between the Bedford Highway and Duke Street for several hours Wednesday.

The collision remains under investigation.