

CTV Atlantic





A 45-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., is dead following a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Dieppe on Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when a van driving on Champlain Street veered in front of a motorcycle carrying the victim and a 38-year-old woman from Moncton.

The man and woman were both transported to the Moncton hospital, but the man later died of his injuries. The woman on the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The 61-year-old driver of the van from Dieppe has been given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way