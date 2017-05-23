Featured
Man dies after motorcycle collision in Dieppe, N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 8:03PM ADT
A 45-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., is dead following a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Dieppe on Sunday.
Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when a van driving on Champlain Street veered in front of a motorcycle carrying the victim and a 38-year-old woman from Moncton.
The man and woman were both transported to the Moncton hospital, but the man later died of his injuries. The woman on the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The 61-year-old driver of the van from Dieppe has been given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way
