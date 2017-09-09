

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Police say a 52-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Edmundston, N.B., on Friday night.

The Edmundston Police Force says the crash happened at the intersection of Acadie Boulevard and Roy Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators say it appears the driver lost control of his vehicle, which flipped over and hit a concrete wall.

The driver and lone occupant, who was from the Saint-Basile area of Edmundston, died from his injuries in hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.