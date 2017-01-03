Featured
Man dies after van leaves road, crashes into tree in Oromocto
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 4:06PM AST
A 27-year-old Oromocto First Nation man is dead after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree Tuesday morning.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Waasis Road in Oromocto, N.B. after someone spotted the vehicle, which had been badly damaged.
The man was the only person inside the vehicle at the time. His identity has not been released.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them. The man was driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna van.
