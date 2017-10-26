

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his vehicle left the highway and struck a utility pole in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 308 in Belleville North around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Police haven’t released his name, but say he was a 54-year-old man from West Pubnico.

Highway 308 was closed until shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.