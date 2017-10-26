Featured
Man dies after vehicle leaves highway, strikes utility pole in Yarmouth County
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 9:04AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 12:34PM ADT
A man has died after his vehicle left the highway and struck a utility pole in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 308 in Belleville North around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Police haven’t released his name, but say he was a 54-year-old man from West Pubnico.
Highway 308 was closed until shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.