A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Prince County, P.E.I.

The RCMP responded to the scene in Rosebank on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police say his family has been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been factors.