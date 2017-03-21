Featured
Man dies following crash along Nova Scotia’s Highway 103
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 6:47PM ADT
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Timberlea, N.S., on Tuesday.
Halfiax District RCMP say around 5:15 p.m., the vehicles crashed in the inbound lane of Highway 103 between exits 3 and 4.
A collision analyst is on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.
Police say motorists should expect delays.
