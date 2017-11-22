

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man who was injured in a single vehicle crash on Nov. 15 has died from his injuries, according to the RCMP.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Route 445 in Fairisle, N.B., just outside Neguac.

Officers determined both the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The victim from Fairisle was taken to hospital in Miramichi with serious injuries.

He was later transported to Saint John Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police say the 26-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.