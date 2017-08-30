

CTV Atlantic





A 51-year-old man has died over a month after being assaulted in Halifax, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say on July 20 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets.

Police say the victim was found at the scene with a serious head injury and was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition. They say the victim died from his injuries on Aug. 28.

His identity has not been released.

Officers believe the victim was assaulted by another man known to him. They say a 50-year-old man from Halifax was interviewed in relation to the incident on July 26, but was released without charges.

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 40 and 50, standing 5’5” with a medium build and facial hair.

Anyone who was in the area of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 20 is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.