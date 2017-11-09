

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man has died in a boating accident in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP responded to a report of a missing person in Ballantynes Cove - located roughly 30 kilometres north of Antigonish - at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a caller reported that a man had docked his boat and had been fishing, but he disappeared.

Crews searched the area and found the man’s body in the water, near his boat.

The man hasn’t been identified, but police say he was from Cape George, N.S.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when he was found.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.