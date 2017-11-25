

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is investigating after an off-road vehicle crash left one man dead and another injured in Memramcook, New Brunswick.

Officers responded to the scene on rue Grand-Prè shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP says the accident involved a side-by-side off-road vehicle that left the road and rolled over.

A 33-year-old man from Dorchester was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to hospital with injuries.

RCMP says neither of the two were wearing helmets or seat belts and speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

RCMP is still investigating the cause of the accident.