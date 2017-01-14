Featured
Man displaced following fire outside Bridgewater
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 1:41PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 2:53PM AST
A 76-year-old man was forced out of his home after it was gutted by fire Saturday morning.
The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze started around 5 a.m. at 36 Back Cornwall Road, about 20 kilometres outside Bridgewater.
The Red Cross says they are providing the man with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.
The man was treated at the scene for a minor burn, but the Red Cross says there were no major injuries.
