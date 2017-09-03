

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Fire officials credit working smoke detectors with helping a man escape from his burning home near Woodstock, N.B.

Woodstock fire Chief Ricky Nicholson says they were called to a fire at a 1.5-storey home on Route 585 in Grafton around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, the fire was venting out through the gable ends and the dining room window," Nicholson told our newsroom Sunday afternoon.

Nicholson said the homeowner managed to escape through his bedroom window and onto the roof of the attached garage.

"The smoke detector woke him up," said Nicholson. "They save lives."

The man was the only one home at the time and was not hurt, he said.

Fire crews from Hartland and Debec also responded to the call.

"The fire quickly advanced throughout the building," said Nicholson. "It's a total loss."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.