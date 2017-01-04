Featured
Man expected to recover after being struck by car in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police on the scene of a major pedestrian-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 10:18PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 9:07AM AST
A 26-year-old man is expected to recover after being struck by a car in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene in the area of Albro Lake and Victoria roads around 8:50 p.m.
They say a 47-year-old man was travelling westbound on Albro Lake Road when he struck the pedestrian,
The man was taken to hospital. At the time, paramedics said his injuries could be life-threatening.
However, police say the man’s condition has improved and it’s expected he will be treated and released from hospital.
A section of Albro Lake Road was closed to traffic for several hours as police cleared the scene. It reopened to traffic around midnight.
There is no word on possible charges at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Military veteran, three family members dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Oromocto First Nation mourns loss of man hailed as hero
- Victims of Halifax firebombing unsure why they were targeted
- Work underway into second multimillion-dollar project in Moncton
- Man expected to recover after being struck by car in Dartmouth