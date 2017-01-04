

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man is expected to recover after being struck by a car in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene in the area of Albro Lake and Victoria roads around 8:50 p.m.

They say a 47-year-old man was travelling westbound on Albro Lake Road when he struck the pedestrian,

The man was taken to hospital. At the time, paramedics said his injuries could be life-threatening.

However, police say the man’s condition has improved and it’s expected he will be treated and released from hospital.

A section of Albro Lake Road was closed to traffic for several hours as police cleared the scene. It reopened to traffic around midnight.

There is no word on possible charges at this time. The incident remains under investigation.



