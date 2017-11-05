

CTV Atlantic





Nicholas Ashton Mullen, 32, of Pembroke in Yarmouth County, N.S., is facing several charges following a shooting incident that left a man with serious injuries.

Police received a report of a man suffering from a gun-shot wound prior to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 38-year-old victim was airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Mullen was arrested at the scene on Pembroke Road without incident.

Mullen is facing multiple charges including: attempted murder with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.