Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting in N.S.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 1:31PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 1:55PM AST
Nicholas Ashton Mullen, 32, of Pembroke in Yarmouth County, N.S., is facing several charges following a shooting incident that left a man with serious injuries.
Police received a report of a man suffering from a gun-shot wound prior to 1 a.m. Saturday.
The 38-year-old victim was airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say Mullen was arrested at the scene on Pembroke Road without incident.
Mullen is facing multiple charges including: attempted murder with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.
He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.