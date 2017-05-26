

A 52-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene on Farrell Street, near Victoria Road, around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe the man and the woman, who are known to each other, had been arguing before the collision. Investigators allege the man assaulted the woman then got into his car. Police say the woman then approached the car and the man backed up, striking her with his vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police say officers found a quantity of crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia, on the man.

Gerald Desmond is facing charges of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. He also faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

Desmond is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.