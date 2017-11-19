Featured
Man faces charges after pointing gun at vehicle in Cape Breton: Police
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 12:52PM AST
A 34-year old man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Cape Breton's Glace Bay Highway.
Police say they received a complaint Friday afternoon about a man in a blue Mazda hatchback pointing a handgun at another vehicle.
Cape Breton Regional police officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver.
Police say a rifle and a handgun were found in the car.
The suspect will remain in custody until a scheduled appearance Monday in Sydney Provincial Court where he'll face charges of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.