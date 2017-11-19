

The Canadian Press





A 34-year old man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Cape Breton's Glace Bay Highway.

Police say they received a complaint Friday afternoon about a man in a blue Mazda hatchback pointing a handgun at another vehicle.

Cape Breton Regional police officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Police say a rifle and a handgun were found in the car.

The suspect will remain in custody until a scheduled appearance Monday in Sydney Provincial Court where he'll face charges of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.