Featured
Man faces charges after teen girls report sexual assault on Halifax bus
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 2:08PM ADT
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after two 13-year-old girls reported being sexually assaulted on a Halifax Transit bus.
Police received a report around 11:11 p.m. Saturday that a male passenger had approached two teen girls and touched them in a sexual manner.
One of the teens called a parent, who then contacted police. Police responded and arrested a man without incident in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway around 11:19 p.m.
Zachery Thomas Richard was held in custody over the weekend. The Halifax man is facing two counts of sexual assault, one count of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.
Richard is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face the charges.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man faces charges after teen girls report sexual assault on Halifax bus
- Man faces child porn charges after RCMP search Bible Hill home
- N.S. political leaders pitch Halifax council on traffic, arts plans
- LIVE BLOG: Carbine rifles were a 'high priority' for RCMP, Labour Code trial told
- Ottawa to announce new program to clean up 'backlog' of abandoned boats