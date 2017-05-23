

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man is facing charges after two 13-year-old girls reported being sexually assaulted on a Halifax Transit bus.

Police received a report around 11:11 p.m. Saturday that a male passenger had approached two teen girls and touched them in a sexual manner.

One of the teens called a parent, who then contacted police. Police responded and arrested a man without incident in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway around 11:19 p.m.

Zachery Thomas Richard was held in custody over the weekend. The Halifax man is facing two counts of sexual assault, one count of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.

Richard is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face the charges.