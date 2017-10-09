

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





A weekend shooting incident near Hartland, N.B., has left one person in hospital and another in custody.

The RCMP say a woman was shot in the Cloverdale area, east of Hartland, on Sunday afternoon.

Const. A.J. Whiteway said that a man is in custody and will appear in court Tuesday on charges of careless use of a firearm.

Whiteway did not have details on the extent of the woman's injuries.

Police did not say whether the victim and the suspect are known to one another.