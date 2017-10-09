Featured
Man faces charges after woman shot near Hartland
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 1:20PM ADT
A weekend shooting incident near Hartland, N.B., has left one person in hospital and another in custody.
The RCMP say a woman was shot in the Cloverdale area, east of Hartland, on Sunday afternoon.
Const. A.J. Whiteway said that a man is in custody and will appear in court Tuesday on charges of careless use of a firearm.
Whiteway did not have details on the extent of the woman's injuries.
Police did not say whether the victim and the suspect are known to one another.