Man faces child pornography charges after home searched
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 10:17AM ADT
A 24-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after a home was searched in Plympton, N.S.
RCMP executed a search warrant on Wednesday and arrested the man without incident.
Devin Charles Doucette has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Doucette will appear in Digby provincial court on Aug. 8.
