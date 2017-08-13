

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation of a vessel and assault after a boat he was allegedly operating ran aground in Nova Scotia.

Around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, police and a Coast Guard Ship responded to a call of a six-metre Cape Islander boat marooned on Sandy Cove and people possibly unaccounted for.

Police say the vessel was abandoned on a rocky shoreline when they arrived.

Eventually officers determined there were five people on the boat, who all made it safely to shore with no injuries.

The man who was allegedly operating the vessel faces charges of impaired operation of a vessel, failing a breathalyzer, assault, and uttering threats.

Police say the charges of assault and threats are alleged to have occurred prior to the boat running around.