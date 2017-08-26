

Police say a 26-year-old man from Bible Hill is facing several charges after striking and dragging another driver with his vehicle, then fleeing the scene of an accident in Lower Truro, Nova Scotia.

Officers were called to the scene on Robie Street around 1 a.m., early Saturday morning.

According to police, after hitting the suspect’s vehicle from behind, the victim stepped outside of their vehicle to speak with the other driver, and was then hit and dragged a short distance.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver who fled the scene is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Aug. 28.

He is facing charges of failing to stop at an accident, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, refusal to provide a breath sample and impaired driving.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an investigation is ongoing.