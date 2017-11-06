

A 52-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with a suspicious fire at a Superstore in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the store on Joseph Howe Drive around 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Customers and staff were evacuated from the store. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the paper towel aisle.

Fire officials determined the fire was an act of arson, and police identified a suspect. They released a photo of a man last week, asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Police arrested Kevin Tracey Shih on Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The Dartmouth man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face numerous arson and mischief-related charges in connection with the fire.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance, as they say the arrest was made possible because of tips they received.