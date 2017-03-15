Featured
Man facing charges after allegedly producing knife on Halifax Transit bus
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:37PM ADT
A 46-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife during an argument on a Halifax Transit bus.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 2 near Chebucto Road and Connaught Avenue.
A passenger told officers that the suspect had a knife and was in a verbal dispute with another passenger.
Police say the man fled the area just before officers arrived. He was arrested a short time later not far from the altercation.
No one was injured.
The Halifax man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
He remains in custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Powerful nor'easter knocks out power, disrupts travel in Maritimes
- N.S. NDP member ponders legal move if vote called without boundary review
- Man facing charges after allegedly producing knife on Halifax Transit bus
- P.E.I. forecasts $17.9 million deficit for fiscal 2016-17
- Safeguarding of fund of P.E.I.'s most vulnerable inadequate: auditor general