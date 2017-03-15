

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife during an argument on a Halifax Transit bus.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 2 near Chebucto Road and Connaught Avenue.

A passenger told officers that the suspect had a knife and was in a verbal dispute with another passenger.

Police say the man fled the area just before officers arrived. He was arrested a short time later not far from the altercation.

No one was injured.

The Halifax man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He remains in custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.