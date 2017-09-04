

A 43-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove toward a police vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute on Regent Drive in Dartmouth. When they arrived, the man was leaving in his car.

Officers say the man accelerated toward their vehicle, just missing it, and crashed into a parked car.

He was checked by EHS and released.

The man is being charged with domestic assault, property damage, and dangerous driving.

Police say there may be other charges, but their investigation is ongoing.

More to come…