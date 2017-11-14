

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police made a significant drug seizure in Wolfville, N.S., on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle driving on the wrong side of a one-way street on Linden Avenue.

Police say when the man got out of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing crack cocaine fell from his clothing.

After a search of his vehicle, officers found additional cocaine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, a knife and cash.

In total, 51 grams of crack cocaine and 226 grams of marijuana was seized.

Daniel Obiang of Wolfville is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Jan. 16, 2018.