A 46-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle collision in Cape Breton Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in front of the Ingonish Beach post office.

“An SUV struck a small black car that was turning into the post office, then struck a blue car that was pulling out of the post office parking lot,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clare, spokesperson for Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement.

The driver of the blue car was transported to hospital, while the passenger in the small black car was taken to hospital by family members.

The driver of the small black car and the driver of the SUV were not hurt.

The Dingwell, N.S., man was arrested at the scene for impaired driving by drug.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on April 13.