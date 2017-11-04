

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting two young adults in Lunenburg County, N.S.

RCMP responded to the call of a home invasion on Highway 3 in Daysprings just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a 19-year-old woman and man were both asleep in the home at the time and awoke to the suspect assaulting them.

The suspect is said to have fled the home and proceeded to damage a vehicle in the driveway before leaving. He was later arrested in Bridgewater.

RCMP determined that the 21-year-old previously assaulted the 19-year-old man during an incident last month that wasn’t reported to police until Saturday morning.

The alleged incident took place at the same home on Highway 3 in Daysprings one week earlier on Oct. 28, around 2 a.m.

Joseph Kyle Irvine, 21, is facing numerous charges including: two counts of assault, two counts of mischief and one count of break and enter.

Irvine has been remanded into custody and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers say this was not a random incident and there’s no cause for concern for the community’s safety as the victims and accused are known to each other.