

CTV Atlantic





A 48-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a handgun was found in his vehicle on Friday.

Lunenburg District RCMP say officers stopped the man’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Beech Hill Road in Gold River, N.S., about 10 minutes outside Chester.

Police say during the stop, officers seized open liquor, a handgun and ammunition.

The driver was arrested without incident and later released. His licence has been suspended for seven days for alcohol consumption.

The Gold River man is facing four charges, including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 17.