A man has been fined after his dog was left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a festival in Souris, P.E.I. for over an hour Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP say staff at the Sea Glass Festival were unable to locate the owner of the dog, who was beginning to show signs of being in distress.

Police officers released the dog from the vehicle when they arrived on scene. Festival staff collected the dog and kept it safe until the owner returned to the vehicle.

The man was issued a $575 fine under the new Animal Welfare Act. Police say he was given a future court date if he wishes to dispute the matter.