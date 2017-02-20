

CTV Atlantic





A man has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing the drug-related death of a 17-year-old boy in Saint John more than three years ago.

Gavin Adams disappeared on Dec. 14, 2013. Snow-removal crews found his body two days later in a parking lot in the city’s north end.

Investigators believed Adams had been given a hallucinogenic drug, which caused his death, and Richard Valiquette was arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

The manslaughter charge was later dropped.

Justice Frederick Ferguson convicted Valiquette of criminal negligence causing death Monday morning in Saint John’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.