

CTV Atlantic





A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a truck in New Annan, P.E.I.

The RCMP and Kensington Police Service responded to the scene on Route 2 Thursday afternoon.

Police say a semi-truck and trailer was leaving a driveway, headed onto Route 2, when it collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Prince County Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.