Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dartmouth stabbing
Halifax Regional Police respond to a report of a stabbing on Elmwood Avenue in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 7:38AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 30, 2017 10:11AM ADT
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Sunday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 0-100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening stab wounds.
Police have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.
The incident remains under investigation, but police don’t believe it was a random act.