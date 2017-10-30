

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 0-100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening stab wounds.

Police have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, but police don’t believe it was a random act.