

CTV Atlantic





A 59-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Dartmouth Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an address on Gaston Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Police found a man with significant injuries, and say evidence at the scene indicated he had been assaulted.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

There is no word on whether anyone has been arrested at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.