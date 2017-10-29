

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after a man wearing a doctor's mask allegedly attempted to rob a 24-year-old woman at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Duncan Street near Chebucto Road in Halifax, when she was approached by the suspect.

Officers say the man pulled a handgun out of his pocket and demanded money from the victim.

The victim didn’t have any money with her and the suspect left the area. The woman wasn’t injured during the incident.

Police say the area was checked by numerous units including search dogs, but no one has been taken into custody.

The suspect is described as a 22-year-old Asian male, six-feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.