Man in hospital following stabbing at Moncton bar
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 11:37AM ADT
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after suffering stab wounds at a bar in Moncton Thursday night.
Codiac Regional RCMP say the stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. at Lexi’s Lounge, a bar on Reade Street in Moncton.
Police say the man was sent to hospital, but did not disclose the severity of his injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers