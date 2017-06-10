

CTV Atlantic





A man in his early 20s is in hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident in Halifax Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to Uniacke and Brunswick streets at 5:18 p.m. after receiving a call of gunshots being heard in the area.

Police say the victim arrived at the Halifax Infirmary about five minutes later in a non-emergency vehicle.

Officers believe the incidents are connected.

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

More to come.