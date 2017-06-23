Featured
Man in stable condition following shooting in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police block off a section of Duffus Street following a report of a shooting on Thursday, June 23, 2017.
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 7:25AM ADT
A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in Halifax Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Duffus Street.
Officers arrived to find a man injured at the scene. He was sent to hospital and is stable condition.
Police have not yet made any arrests.
